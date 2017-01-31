Verdict Expected in Trial of Dentist Accused of Killing Wife in 2011 | NECN
Verdict Expected in Trial of Dentist Accused of Killing Wife in 2011

A jury is deliberating in the trial of Roger Desilets Jr.

By Tim Jones and Alysha Palumbo

    A verdict is expected Tuesday in the trial of a Princeton, Massachusetts dentist charged with killing his wife.

    A jury is deliberating in the trial of Roger Desilets Jr., who is accused of killing his wife Kathleen Desilets by pushing her out of a third-story window, back in 2011. His defense says she jumped out of the window.

    In closing arguments Friday, both the defense and prosecution agreed that the couple, whom had been married 44 years, were on rocky terms after Kathleen found out Roger had been having an affair for 20 years.

    But each side scoffed at the other’s version of how the window was broken and how Kathleen Desilets ended up outside, naked and dying.

