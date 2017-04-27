Vermont Community Forced to Destroy, Leave Their Homes | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Vermont Community Forced to Destroy, Leave Their Homes

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Families in a Colchester, Vermont, community are preparing to leave or tear down their homes after a court ruled they were violating lease terms.

    According to affiliate NBC 5, the Vermont Supreme Court sided with Mongeon Bay Properties, who owns the land on East Lakeshore Drive. It was determined that after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, erosion on parts of the shoreline along Lake Champlain was a violation of the lease.

    Most homeowners on the leased land have bought or built their own homes.

    Locals gathered enough funds to repair the shoreline with a sea wall, but were ultimately evicted by Mongeon Bay Properties.

    Homeowners were given the choice to demolish their home or take a buyout of around $4,500 and leave their home and appliances behind.

    Majority of homeowners in the area have taken some sort of buyout, though between five and seven homes have already been destroyed. 

    Published 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices