Vermont Governor Hints at Return to Stock Car Racing

Vermont's first-term governor is looking to get back in the seat - the driver's seat.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he plans to practice at the Thunder Road Speedbowl this week, and may even compete in a race. Scott raced in the Merchant Bank 150 last year and placed fourth.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Gov. Scott says he will only race if he's going to be competitive, joking that he didn't win in his races as lieutenant governor. The first-term governor began his racing career in 1991 and hopes to continue racing even now while he serves as governor of Vermont.

He brushed off a suggestion that his security may object to him returning to the racetrack.