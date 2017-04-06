Vermont Homeless Charity Looking for Origami Butterfly Donations | NECN
Vermont

Vermont Homeless Charity Looking for Origami Butterfly Donations

The group wants at least 3,500 origami butterflies to display in time for its upcoming charity walk

By Jack Thurston

    Calling all crafters: a Vermont non-profit is looking for your help.

    COTS, the Committee on Temporary Shelter, provides services to people experiencing homelessness or folks at risk of becoming homeless.

    The group wants at least 3,500 origami butterflies to display in time for its upcoming charity walk. COTS is asking school groups and other community members for paper-folding help to meet that goal.

    COTS would like to have at least 100 paper butterflies donated for each of the 35 years the organization has supported the greater Burlington area.

    It plans to use that origami to decorate its new building on North Avenue, as well as other sites, for the COTS Walk on May 7.

    Becky Holt of COTS said she hopes the displays send an upbeat message.

    “Our theme is ‘inspire hope, empower transformation,’ because it’s possible, and we see it every day,” Holt said. “So I’m hoping when people see the butterflies, they’re reminded that hope is never lost and there’s always a chance for a new start and a new beginning.”

    The charity said it would really like to exceed its origami goal by thousands, if possible.

    COTS is providing directions on its blog on how to fold the butterflies, including a video tutorial. Click here for that information.

    Published 49 minutes ago

