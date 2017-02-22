Vermont House Prepares for Second Recount

WATERLOO, IA - SEPTEMBER 27: Voting booths are set up for early voting at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on September 27, 2012 in Waterloo, Iowa. Early voting starts today in Iowa where in the 2008 election 36 percent of voters cast an early ballot. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A recount for a Vermont House seat is set to take place for a second time.

Republican Robert Frenier beat incumbent and five-term Progressive Susan Hatch Davis in the Orange County race by eight votes on Election Day. After a first recount, the result was narrowed to seven votes.

The House voted to approve the recount, which will have lawmakers hand-certify the results. The House Committee on Government Operations will devote all day Wednesday and possibly Thursday to either certify, or overturn the results.

Republicans have cried foul at the recount efforts and claimed the decision is motivated by partisanship.

Minority leader Don Turner, a Milton Republican, has called the recount effort a "blatantly prejudiced effort" to challenge Frenier's election.