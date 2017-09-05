Vermont Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen in Conn.

A 29-year-old Vermont man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen at the Norwich Golf Course Monday morning.

Police said Samuel L. Indenbaum, 29, of Athens, Vermont, enticed a 15-year-old girl over the internet and convinced her to meet him in the middle of the night.

Then Indenbaum drove from Vermont to Norwich, picked up the victim, drove her to the parking lot of the golf course and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police said officers who responded to conduct a patrol check of the Norwich Golf Course at 3:11 a.m. Monday found Indenbaum and the victim in a vehicle.

Officers arrested Indenbaum, who has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, risk of Injury to a minor and enticing a minor. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court today.