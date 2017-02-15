Vermont Man Denies Attacking Homeowner With Golf Club | NECN
Vermont Man Denies Attacking Homeowner With Golf Club

Cliff Brasil denied the attack during an appearance in Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday via video conference

By Rob Michaelson

    A Vermont man accused of breaking into a house and attacking the homeowner with a golf club denied the charges in court on Tuesday.

    Police say Cliff Brasil, 36, of Winooski broke into the home on Floral Drive in South Burlington, Vermont, around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to NBC5. He then allegedly hit the homeowner in the shoulder with the club.

    Brasil denied the attack during an appearance in Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday via video conference.

    Police say that Brasil then went across the street to the home of a man he works with and did a line of cocaine. He reportedly became paranoid and accused his co-worker of being with his ex-girlfriend.

    He faces charges of burglary and aggravated assault for the attack, as well as a cocaine possession charge and violation of his conditions of release for another case.

    He is due back in court on Friday.

