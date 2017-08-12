Vermont Man Held on Bail In Connection to Human Trafficking in New Hampshire - NECN
Vermont Man Held on Bail In Connection to Human Trafficking in New Hampshire

By Melissa Buja

    A Vermont man is being held on bail in connection with alleged human trafficking charges in New Hampshire, according to police.

    Lebanon Police arrested Erik Polson, 72, of Chelsea, Vermont, on Thursday after he traveled to the area to allegedly meet up with an adult and juvenile for sexual contact.

    Police said they had tracked Polson through social media while conducting investigations of people who were looking to victimize children.

    Polson was arrested at the scene and charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking in person and conspiracy to commit certain use of computer services prohibited.

    Polson’s bail was set at $20,000 cash. He's being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.

