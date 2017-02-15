A Vermont man is facing a sexual assault charge after allegedly trying to bring a 13-year-old girl to Canada in an effort to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Jacob Burnham, 25, of Milton was arrested and charged after state police say they were alerted by U.S. border and customs agents assigned to the Highgate border crossing on Tuesday afternoon about a man and an unrelated female minor trying to gain entry into Canada.

Investigators say Burnham and his victim had been engaged in a sexual relationship for a period of time and were trying to travel into Canada to stay at a hotel for the night for a Valentine's Day celebration.

Burnham was placed into custody and stayed at Northwest State Correctional Center after not being able to post his $10,000 bail. He's due in Chittenden Superior Court on Wednesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

His 13-year-old victim was released to a family member's custody at the border, according to police.

Authorities add that their investigation is ongoing and Burnham could face more charges.