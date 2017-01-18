Vermont Police Seek Robber Who Stole Coins From Bank

Police are on the hunt for an unknown male who broke into a Union Bank location and stole an undisclosed amount of change.

Police said the unknown male broke a rear window in the bank’s building, located on Maine Street in Johnson, Vermont, on Monday, January 16 around 1:57 a.m.

He stole an undisclosed amount of rolled change from the bank.

He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with "Red Bull Logo” on the front and “Fox Racing Logo" on the lower right sleeve. Including a green hoodie underneath the dark colored hoodie covering most of his face, gray pants, possible hiking boot, and black gloves.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information from the public into the unknown male’s identity. If you have seen any suspicious activity involving a male matching the description please call the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502.