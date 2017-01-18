Vermont Police Seek Robber Who Stole Coins From Bank | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Vermont Police Seek Robber Who Stole Coins From Bank

He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with "Red Bull Logo” on the front and “Fox Racing Logo" on the lower right sleeve

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are on the hunt for an unknown male who broke into a Union Bank location and stole an undisclosed amount of change.

    Police said the unknown male broke a rear window in the bank’s building, located on Maine Street in Johnson, Vermont, on Monday, January 16 around 1:57 a.m.

    He stole an undisclosed amount of rolled change from the bank.

    He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with "Red Bull Logo” on the front and “Fox Racing Logo" on the lower right sleeve. Including a green hoodie underneath the dark colored hoodie covering most of his face, gray pants, possible hiking boot, and black gloves.

    The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information from the public into the unknown male’s identity. If you have seen any suspicious activity involving a male matching the description please call the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502.

    Published 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices