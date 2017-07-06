Vermont Woman Changes Plea to Guilty in 4 Murders

FILE - Vermont mother Jody Herring during her initial arraignment on murder charges

A central Vermont woman has agreed to plead guilty to four murders.

Jody Herring now admits she shot and killed three relatives in their home, then a Department of Children and Families worker outside her office in Barre in August 2015.

Investigators said she was angry with DCF about losing custody of her child, and blamed her relatives for reporting her to the state.

Thursday -- ahead of her trial that was scheduled to start next month -- Herring agreed to plead guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

She will be formally sentenced at a later date.