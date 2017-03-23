Vermont Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Hit-and-Run

MIAMI - FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the "Central Negro District." The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A Vermont driver accused in a hit-and-run that killed a 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges in the case.

James Ribeiro, of Springfield, was sentenced to six months of home confinement and a four-year probationary period on Tuesday after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality and other offenses.

Police allege the 22-year-old Ribeiro struck and killed Steven Lapre and injured 31-year-old Pamela Runnells in Springfield in June.

Police say Ribeiro went home and smoked marijuana before driving to the police station and turning himself in.

An attorney for Ribeiro says he doesn't intend to drive in the foreseeable future.

Ribeiro apologized in court.