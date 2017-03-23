Vermont Driver Pleads Guilty in Fatal Hit-and-Run

A Vermont driver accused in a hit-and-run that killed a 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges in the case.
James Ribeiro, of Springfield, was sentenced to six months of home confinement and a four-year probationary period on Tuesday after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality and other offenses.
Police allege the 22-year-old Ribeiro struck and killed Steven Lapre and injured 31-year-old Pamela Runnells in Springfield in June.
Police say Ribeiro went home and smoked marijuana before driving to the police station and turning himself in.
An attorney for Ribeiro says he doesn't intend to drive in the foreseeable future.
Ribeiro apologized in court.
Published 2 hours ago