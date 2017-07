The incident happened early Sunday morning on the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Edgewood Street.

What was first reported as a life-threatening shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood has been confirmed by investigators as a stabbing.

Investigators say the victim was carrying a gun.

Police are now looking into the circumstances behind the attack.

The victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive.