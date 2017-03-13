A victim is in critical condition following a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a basement apartment located at 13 Preston Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of shots fire.

Once on scene, officers found a 21-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was unconscious and bleeding and transported to a local hospital by Worcester EMS.

The victim was taken into emergency surgery and listed in critical condition.

Officers took statements from witnesses and surveyed the scene learning that a white vehicle dropped off two suspects, one white male and one black male, who entered the rear of the building.

Gunshots were heard a few minutes later followed by the two males running from the scene and entering the white vehicle.

The vehicle sped off in an unknown direction.

There is no additional information about the suspects or a motive for the shooting.

There were no other injuries.