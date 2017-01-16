The victim of a stabbing that took place at UMass Boston's Chancellor J. Keith Motley's home has been identified as 20-year-old Fabrice Emile. (Published 39 minutes ago)

A man who was stabbed during a house party at a university chancellor’s home in Massachusetts has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Fabrice Emilie. He was taken to a Boston hospital after being stabbed while breaking up a fight at the party on Palisades Circle in Stoughton overnight Sunday.

Emilie's condition is unclear.

The house where the stabbing happened belongs to J. Keith Motley, the Chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Boston. After learning of the news, Motley released a statement expressing his concern for the victim.

Man Stabbed During Party at Home of UMass Boston Chancellor

Police are investigating after a stabbing that took place at the home of the University of Massachusetts Boston Chancellor. Jonathan Choe reports. (Published Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017)

“I have learned about an incident that occurred at my residence last night and am very concerned about it as well as the health of the young man who was injured,” Motley said. “I was traveling and not home at the time, but I am returning as quickly as possible so that I can fully understand what happened and respond accordingly. I will have more to say at that time.”

Anyone who attended the party or has any other relevant information is asked to contact Stoughton Police at (781) 344-2575.