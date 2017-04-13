A student at Randolph Community Middle School recorded video of a teacher spraying what looks like an aerosol can at students.

The girl, a seventh grader at Randolph Community Middle School, says she took the video because telling her mom what was happening at school wasn't enough.

"I remember my mom not thinking it was something that was really happening, so I said, 'I'm going to record it so that something can actually be done about it," Emma Linscott said.

When her mom, Beth Miller, saw the video, she was in shock.

"You're dealing with kids," she said. "There's chemicals in there. That's not how you ask a kid to be quiet."

Linscott says the teacher used to use an air horn to quiet students, then took to cans of air fresheners or disinfectants.

Miller posted the video on Facebook, and several other moms were also concerned that their children never told them that this was happening at school.

"There was another adult in the background who didn't say, 'Hey, wait a minute, stop. What are you doing? You're spraying the children with whatever it is in that can.'" said Heather Pascarelli, the mother of another seventh grader at RCMS.

The superintendent of schools issued the following statement:

"This situation was brought to my attention earlier today and I have only recently seen the video. My primary concern is for the safety and well-being of all of students. Any action that jeopardizes student safety will not be tolerated. This matter is being taken very seriously and an investigation is underway to get a full understanding of the situation."

Other parents came forward to defend the teacher in question. Kimberly Butler says her seventh grade son has excelled in the teacher's class.

"As far as teachers go, she is outstanding," Butler said. "I just pray she's here when we get back from April vacation."