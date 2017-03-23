There are numerous intersections in Massachusetts where drivers and pedestrians feel they are in danger.

We asked our viewers to share some of the intersections they felt were the most dangerous in the state.

Many viewers felt the most dangerous intersections were in Boston.

Jocelyn said the intersection of Bennington and Saratoga in East Boston is one of the worst.

"I've seen multiple cars and people hit there," she added.

The Zakim Bridge on Interstate 93 South also made the list.

Brian Golden posted, "four lanes of 'merging madness' then add in carpool lane and Tobin merge."

Dave Falvey agreed and said, "on ramp to I-93 S by Assembly in Somerville where pedestrians are crossing to get to Assembly Square. Very dangerous for pedestrians."

Jim Powers said, "the intersection at Newton Corner is horrible" and added, "also the Pike off ramp to Storrow Drive!"

Katherine Barton also agreed about Newton Corner being dangerous. She said, "it's not called the circle of death for nothing."

"Cambridge Street at Charles Circle near MGH just before the bridge is a deathtrap," Ren Jender posted.

Viewers also shared dangerous intersections that were outside the city.

Medford was a hot spot with complaints.

Toni said the intersection where 16 and 28 meets is a rough one.

Christine Lewis said the intersection of South Street and Mystic Valley Parkway was dangerous too.

Dana Mayhew was concerned about the intersection where South Main Street, North Main Street, Elm Street, and Water Street meet in Assonet.

Do you know of a dangerous intersection?

Send it to shareit@nbcboston.com.