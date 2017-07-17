Vigil Honors Conn. Woman Missing for 2 Years

Two years have passed since Nina Coe, a 59-year-old Middletown woman, disappeared and on Sunday friends and family gathered at a candlelight vigil in her honor.

Family members want justice for whoever’s responsible for the disappearance of Coe, whose missing person’s flyer hangs around the city.

“I think about my sister every single day,” Michael Plourde, Coe’s brother, said.

And for Plourde that also means wondering what happened to Coe.

“We miss her. When my mom died, Aunty Nina really took over and helped raise me,” Nicole Nadeau, Coe’s niece, said.

The mysterious disappearance of the then 56-year-old is still painful.

“Especially when you don’t have closure. It never gets easier because you don’t know. There’s always a, ‘what if?’” Nadeau said.

Police have suspected foul play.

Officers say she regularly checked in with her family so it would be unlikely she’d go this long without reaching out to them.

In a recent post on Facebook, police pleaded for the public’s help.

Officers wrote in part: “It is through the combined efforts of the Middletown Community that we will locate Nina Coe.”

The family says it’s given up hope of discovering Coe alive.

Now it’s about finding closure and to make sure whoever is responsible for her vanishing is held accountable.

“I will never, ever give up because I’m going to continue to look for my sister until my dying day,” Plourde said.

The family thanked police for their hard work over the past two years.

There is a $20,000 reward for information.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police.







