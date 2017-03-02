Man Critical After Crash With Police Cruiser

A volunteer firefighter and Bloomfield police officer involved in a crash last March have been charged.

On March 31, a 25-year-old Bloomfield volunteer firefighter was injured in a crash with a Bloomfield police officer who was responding to a call just at 10:18 p.m.

State police said Officer Alecia Aldrich had her lights and sirens on and was responding to a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle when her cruiser and a 2000 Lexus ES 300 driven by Dwayne McLish, a volunteer for Blue Hills Fire Co. 3, collided at Park Avenue and School Street, police said.

An investigation found that McLish had no valid insurance coverage for the Lexus at the time of the collision. He was charged with insurance coverage failing to meet minimum requirements and failure to wear a seat belt.

The investigation also found that Aldrich, who was sworn in to the Bloomfield Police Department on May, 18, 2015, caused serious injury to McLish by using her cruiser as a "dangerous instrument in a reckless manner".

Aldrich was charged with failure to wear a seat belt, reckless driving, ill emergency vehicle operating and assault.