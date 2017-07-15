Vt. Woman's Death Homicide, Boyfriend Wanted | NECN
Vt. Woman's Death Homicide, Boyfriend Wanted

Cindy Cook's body was discovered in a wooded area, down an embankment off of a road in Middlesex

By Alexandra Prim

    Vt. Woman's Death Homicide, Boyfriend Wanted

    A 59-year-old woman was found dead in Middlesex, Vermont on Wednesday and, now, an arrest warrant has been issued for her boyfriend.

    Cindy Cook's body was discovered in a wooded area, down an embankment off of a road in Middlesex after last having been heard from on July 3. After an autopsy, the Chief Medical Examiner concluded that Cook's manner of death is homicide.

    Vermont State Police said that, initially, they could not locate Cook's car - a 2009 cream-colored Mini Cooper Clubman, license plate GBHJ823 - but the vehicle is now determined to be in the possession of Cook's 61-year-old boyfriend, Randal Gebo.

    Police said that Gebo left Vt. and was recently believed to be in Prescott, Arkansas, where he used Cook's debit card to withdraw cash.

    Gebo's arrest warrant is for aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a credit card issued to another.

    Anyone with information as to Gebo's - or the Mini Cooper's - whereabouts is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.

