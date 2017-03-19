WATCH LIVE at 10: Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, Parade

Sunday morning, necn will be bringing you Boston’s St. Patrick Day breakfast and parade live on air and online.

Sunday morning, necn will be bringing you Boston’s St. Patrick Day breakfast and parade live on air and online.

The day’s events kick off with the breakfast at 10 a.m., where many city leaders are expected to attend.

Massachusetts Senators Linda Dorcina Forry and Elizabeth Warren are expected to speak, while Mayor Marty Walsh and Governor Charlie Baker are expected to speak via video.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade then starts at 1 p.m.

This year the parade is being shortened due to the amount of snow and ice on the route.

The parade will only be on Broadway, according to parade organizers, which is about half the length of the usual parade route.

In past years, the parade has started on West Broadway and continued onto P Street, East 4th Street, K Street, East 5th Street, G Street, Telegraph Street and Dorchester Street, ending at Dorchester Avenue.

It is organized by the Allied War Veterans' Council of South Boston, which came under fire this year after it voted not to allow a gay veterans group to march in the parade.

The council ultimately changed its mind and decided to allow OutVets to participate following public outcry.

If you’re taking the MBTA to the parade, officials say you should take any Red Line train to Broadway, Andrew or South stations.

Some trains might bypass Broadway at times If the crowds are too big, so be sure to give yourself ample time to get there.

Bus routes that normally service Broadway and Andrew stations will not be running.