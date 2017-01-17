Beverly Fire Department On Scene for Gas Leak

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|VermontBeverly Fire Department On Scene for Gas Leak UP NEXT XBeverly Fire Department On Scene for Gas LeakLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.necn.com/multimedia/WEB-Beverly-Gas-Leak-11717_NECN-410934495.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=410934495&videoID=96JU9iwqq3wl&origin=necn.com&sec=news&subsec=new-england&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»The Beverly Fire Department was on scene Tuesday morning for a gas leak on Cabot Street.Published 33 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest new-england updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters