Tree Falls on Home in Billerica, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Tree Falls on Home in Billerica, Mass.

A tree fell on a house in Billerica, Massachusetts located at 3 Belmont Road. There were no injuries.

Published 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices