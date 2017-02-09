Car Slams Into Guardrail on Route 128

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|VermontCar Slams Into Guardrail on Route 128 UP NEXT XCar Slams Into Guardrail on Route 128LinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.necn.com/multimedia/WEB-Randolph-Crash-2917_NECN-413263663.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=413263663&videoID=5vbQtX_rNyNn&origin=necn.com&sec=news&subsec=new-england&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»A car slammed into a guardrail on Route 128 northbound in Randolph, Mass. No word on injuries.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest new-england updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters