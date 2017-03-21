Ex- Meteorologist Sentenced for Possessing Child Pornography

Justin Goldstein, a former WTNH meteorologist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, months after police arrested him and said they found him sharing videos of young girls.

The judge said the sentence will be suspended after three years but Goldstein must spend a mandatory two years in prison, the Meriden Superior Court Clerk's office said.

Police said the investigation began in June after officers used a peer-to-peer (P2P) network to download three videos of suspected child pornography from an account assigned to 33-year-old Goldstein, of Hamden.

The videos depicted young girls, one possibly as young as 4 years old, performing sex acts on adult men, according to the arrest affidavit.

When investigators executed a search warrant at Goldstein's home on Aspen Glen Drive, they seized several items, including a computer, a laptop, a cell phone and a PS3 game console. Those items have been sent to a computer forensic lab for examination, according to the court documents.

Goldstein was arrested July 14 and had been suspended from work at WTNH-TV in New Haven.