Wahlberg Brothers Under Fire in Wahlburgers Lawsuit

The Wahlberg brothers - Mark, Donnie and Paul - are facing a lawsuit from their Massachusetts-based Wahlburgers burger chain business partners and family friends, who claim the Wahlberg brothers left them out of plans to grow the business.

According to the Boston Globe, William "Billy" Leonard and Edward St. Croix claim in the lawsuit they were pivotal in the creation of the chain.

The first Wahlburgers restaurant opened up in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011, with Leonard and St. Croix having ownership stake.

The lawsuit alleges the Wahlberg brothers worked together to eliminate Leonard and St. Croix from the chain over the next few years by reducing ownership stake and leaving them out of expansion plans.

According to the Globe, a spokeswoman for Wahlburgers Corporate Headquarters said in a statement that the lawsuit is unfounded.