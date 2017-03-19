Firefighters in Massachusetts are mourning the loss of Joseph Toscano, the firefighter who died while battling a 2-alarm fire in Watertown on Friday.

Toscano’s wake will be held on Tuesday, March 21, in his hometown of Randolph, Massachusetts. The visiting hours are from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church located at 211 North Main St.

A funeral mass will be held the following day at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. in Watertown.

Toscano was a 20-year veteran firefighter for the Watertown Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Maureen, and five children.

The Watertown Firefighters Relief Association has set up a fund to benefit the Toscano family. Donations can be sent to the following address:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main Street

Watertown, Massachusetts 02472