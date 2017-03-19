Wake, Funeral Information Released for Watertown Firefighter Joseph Toscano | NECN
Wake, Funeral Information Released for Watertown Firefighter Joseph Toscano

    Watertown Fire Department
    Joseph Toscano.

    Firefighters in Massachusetts are mourning the loss of Joseph Toscano, the firefighter who died while battling a 2-alarm fire in Watertown on Friday.

    Toscano’s wake will be held on Tuesday, March 21, in his hometown of Randolph, Massachusetts. The visiting hours are from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church located at 211 North Main St.

    A funeral mass will be held the following day at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. in Watertown.

    Toscano was a 20-year veteran firefighter for the Watertown Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Maureen, and five children.

    The Watertown Firefighters Relief Association has set up a fund to benefit the Toscano family. Donations can be sent to the following address:

    Watertown Firefighters Relief Association
    Toscano Fund
    99 Main Street
    Watertown, Massachusetts 02472

    Published 25 minutes ago

