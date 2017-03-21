A procession for 54-year-old firefighter Joseph Toscano started at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. First responders lined the route to pay attribute to their fallen brother.

Loved ones will celebrate the life of Joseph Toscano, the firefighter who died while battling a 2-alarm fire in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Friday, at his wake Tuesday.

Toscano’s wake is being held at St. Mary's Church at 211 North Main St. in Randolph. The visiting hours are from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held the following day at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. in Watertown.

Toscano was a 20-year veteran firefighter for the Watertown Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Maureen, and five children.

Crews Honor Fallen Watertown Firefighter

Firefighters in Watertown are showing their respect and paying tribute to Joseph Toscano, the firefighter who died battling a 2-alarm blaze on Friday. (Published Saturday, March 18, 2017)

The Watertown Firefighters Relief Association has set up a fund to benefit the Toscano family. Donations can be sent to the following address:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main Street

Watertown, Massachusetts 02472