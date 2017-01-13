Mayor Marty Walsh and City Councilor Tito Jackson come face to face for the first time since Jackson announced his run for mayor. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tito Jackson, Marty Walsh Come Face to Face Following Mayoral Announcement

Today, Mayor Marty Walsh and his new challenger City Councilor Tito Jackson came face to face for the first time since Jackson announced his run for mayor.

The two attended the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood this morning.

Walsh and Jackson remained cordial during the event.

“We’re friends,” Walsh said when speaking of Jackson. “He’s a good person. You can have a competitive race and be friends. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Jackson agreed and added, “It wasn’t awkward because it’s not an individual. It’s not about politics. It’s about people.”

“The people” are the reason Jackson wants to run for mayor. The lifelong resident of Roxbury says he wants the position in office because too many people are being left behind.

Both Jackson and Walsh hope to maintain their friendship throughout the campaign.

“Boston is the best city in the world,” Mayor Walsh said yesterday when he learned Jackson was running. “And we want to keep it that way.”