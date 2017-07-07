Mayor Marty Walsh will meet with community leaders and police on Friday to find a way to stem the violence that has shaken the city this week.

An increased number of shooting and stabbing incidents have many in the community concerned about their safety. Walsh plans to join community leaders and police to find a solution to the growing violence in the city.

Three separate shootings were reported in Dorchester on Thursday. An 18-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured during a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester on Thursday. The incident is believed to be gang-related.

An earlier shooting where a victim was seriously injured happened just after midnight on Wednesday. Another shooting took place around 11 a.m. with one person suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, a 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old in Dudley Square. This comes after a fatal stabbing in Roxbury on Wednesday that took a man’s life after an argument.