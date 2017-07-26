Search for Cause of Waltham Fire

Anyone with photos or video of a 10-alarm fire that completely destroyed a Massachusetts apartment building complex under construction is asked to contact investigators.

The State Fire Marshal's office said the investigation is still ongoing into Sunday's extensive fire on Cooper Street in Waltham.

The fire, which still had hot spots being tended to on Monday, completely destroyed the 264-unit building, and damaged at least two other buildings and more than 20 vehicles.

Officials said the fire started around 4 a.m., and went from two buildings to five buildings within minutes, causing each structure to collapse.

"It spread very quickly," Waltham Fire Chief Paul Ciccone said.

The apartment complex, which would have had luxury apartments, was slated to be finished by the end of the year.

Witnesses who took photos or video of the fire in its early stages are asked to call the Waltham Fire Department at 781-314-3700.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's office, ATF agents, state police and the Waltham Fire Department.