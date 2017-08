Officials say numerous email threats were sent to the Waltham School Department on Wednesday morning. The threat did not appear to be credible and classes resumed as scheduled. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Schools in Waltham, Massachusetts, were evacuated Wednesday after receiving a threat, officials confirm.

Waltham Public Schools immediately called 911 and locked buildings in the district down after getting a threatening email.

While the district notes that the threat does not appear to be credible, police were sweeping the buildings to investigate.

Students have not been dismissed and are being kept outside the buildings.