Wanted Man Dies in Fiery Crash During Police Pursuit

By Tim Jones

    A wanted man died in a fiery crash after fleeing police and leading them on a pursuit in Milton, New Hampshire, according to state police. 

    Milton police tried to arrest 28-year-old Rochester resident Sean York Sunday event on several outstanding felony warrants, authorities said.

    York fled the area in a stolen 2016 Chrysler 200 and fled onto Route 16. He lost control of the vehicle in the area between exit 17 and 18, rolled over the vehicle and crashed, causing the vehicle to burst into flames, police said.

    York died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

    Police say speed appeared to be a major factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

