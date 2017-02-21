Ware, Massachusetts, Soldier Dies in Iraq | NECN
Ware, Massachusetts, Soldier Dies in Iraq

    Officials are investigating a Massachusetts soldier's death in Iraq.

    The Department of Defense announced Pfc. Brian P. Odiorne's non-combat related death.

    Defense officials said Pfc. Odiorne died Feb. 20 in Al Anbar Province while supporting Operating Inherent Resolve.

    Pfc. Odiorne, a Ware native, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas.

    No other details were immediately available.

