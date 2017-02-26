Warm Weather Leads to Ice Cream Shortage at Laconia, NH Dairy Queen | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Warm Weather Leads to Ice Cream Shortage at Laconia, NH Dairy Queen

By Rachel McKnight

    Dairy Queen, Laconia, NH

    The unseasonably warm weather in New England led to an ice cream shortage for a Dairy Queen in New Hampshire.

    The Laconia Dairy Queen closed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after running out of ice cream. The spring-like temperatures resulted in a large turnout at the ice cream shop and, as a result, the Dairy Queen ran out of stock.

    The Dairy Queen revealed on Facebook that they had previously closed because of snow or blizzard conditions, but this was the first time they have ever been inconvenienced by warm weather in their 17 years of operating.

    The Dairy Queen will reopen Monday at 11 a.m.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

