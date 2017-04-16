Warm Easter Sunday

Partly cloudy and windy with a late shower or storm. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Our Easter Sunday will be very warm with high temperatures into the middle 80s. We will fall short of the record high of 87 degrees.

There will be showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder possibly after dinner.

Any showers clear out in time for the marathon on Monday. The weather will be fantastic for spectators, but a little warm for the runners with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

An onshore breeze will keep things cool on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s at the coast and 50s inland.

Showers will return mid to late in the week. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 50s.

Next weekend looks mainly dry on Saturday with a couple of showers on Sunday. Temperature stay in the mid-50s. Unsettled weather may continue for the following Monday and Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.