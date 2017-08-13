Warm and Sunny Sunday Evening With Low Humidity

Parts of northern and western New England were walloped by severe thunderstorms. There were a total of 21 wind damage reports. At one point Saturday evening, several thousand utility customers were without power in Vermont. Thunderstorms transitioned from high wind and hail producers to heavy rain producers. Portions of Berkshire county received 3” of rain in a couple of hours, this was enough to cause some minor street flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms weakened by the time they made it to the coast. Those showers and thunderstorms lined up a long a cold front, which moved through the region early Sunday.

Although it was a warmer day (behind the cold front), the dew points dropped from the 70s (feeling like Florida) to the 40s and 50s (a pleasant fall feel). Monday will be a repeat of our Sunday – low humidity, warm and sunny.

Our focus turns to mid-week when our shower and thunderstorm chances increase. If you are on vacation this week, it won’t be a wash out, but you might have to take a temporary break from the beach as showers and clouds move through. The highest probability is on Thursday, but rain chances line through the following week! It’s an active pattern, but no major weather complications.

As we look at the tropics, Tropical Storm Gert will form in Atlantic either tonight or tomorrow morning. It will likely stay out to sea, but we will have to watch and see if the mid-week weather system becomes infused with tropical moisture. At this point, we may see a heightened rip current threat and there could some pretty big surf mid to late week.