Warming Up and Drying Out

The fire hose was turned on the Vineyard and Mid Cape this afternoon. A tropical downpour crossed and the sky opened up. Rainfall amounts peaked at over 4 inches (!) in Barnstable and Yarmouth, while surrounding communities received between 1-2 inches with a glancing shot.

Elsewhere, storms charged into Vermont and slivers of sun broke through from time to time.

What's certain is the humidity is back. And as if on cue (for this summer at least), an approaching cool front will fire up a more storms tomorrow afternoon.

First up is Western New England in the early afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe as the line progresses to Central New England by mid-afternoon. Finally, the front crosses into Eastern New England (read: Greater Boston) by the evening. "Oh no," you say. "I have tickets to the NKOTB concert at Fenway!" Fret not, the storms will be hit & miss, and they're likely to be passing. So if you're unlucky enough to get a storm, hang tough. As the night progresses, the storms will all end and you should be in the clear for the trek back to the car.

Sunday is screaming beach day with a drying west/northwest wind and a ton of sun. Lingering warmth will give us a chance to hit the mid-80s again.

We'll see-saw back and forth with the humidity early next week before a definitive cool front pushes through Tuesday and sends us into a beautiful stretch of sunny weather.

Enjoy the weekend!

