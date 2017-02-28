Warmth Precedes Rain and Thunder Tomorrow

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and a breezy southwest wind. A few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the low 60s.

Warmer and more humid weather spills north across New England today and tomorrow. Partly sunny start today as clouds continue to build across the region. Highs will crest into the lower 50s. Widespread rain moves in ahead of a warm front later tonight as storm system approaches the region from the Great Lakes.

Lows won’t drop out of the mid to upper 40s overnight with clouds and humid air mass overhead. Widespread rain tapers to showers in the morning tomorrow. There will be the risk of thunderstorms tomorrow as spring-like weather conditions setup across the region. Biggest risk for thunderstorms will be across Western Massachusetts and Connecticut to the Worcester Hills. Highs reach well into the 60s.

A cold front approaches the region Wednesday night with a continued risk of thunderstorms ahead of front. Some storms may become severe in nature and may produce hail and potentially damaging winds.

Another mild night with lows remaining in the 40s. Drier and much cooler air moves in for Thursday behind cold frontal passage. Daytime temperatures will reach into the 40s for most and mid 30s across the higher terrain. Expecting sunny skies and a breezy west wind. Looking ahead towards the weekend, mainly dry weather is expected.

Keeping an eye on a possible system impacting southern areas on Friday as a developing area of low pressure passes just south of New England. Highs on Friday max out in the mid to upper 30s. A shot of reinforcing cold (and more seasonable) air spills across the region on Saturday. Sunny skies prevail with highs either side of freezing. Stay tuned to necn and NBC Boston for the latest weather updates.