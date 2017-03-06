Authorities have identified a mother who was killed along with four of her children in a fire over the weekend in Warwick, Massachusetts.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Lucinda Seago died in the 3-alarm fire that destroyed her Richmond Road home early Saturday morning.

Four of her five children — a 7-year-old, a 9-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old — were also killed in the fire. However, officials have not released their names or genders.

Seago's husband, who hasn't been named, and a fifth child were able to escape the burning home and survived.

Investigators believe the fire started in a wood stove. By the time fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors say the family was very active in Warwick's tight-knit community.

"They were always very happy. The kids were great kids, the parents loved their kids," one local said. "They spent so much time showing the kids and teaching the kis just about the world in general."