Watch Out For Thunder and Intense Rain

Not everyone saw the heavy weather yesterday. Today there may be more heavy weather sprouting, allowing towns and cities that didn’t see the storms to get their due.

In fact, thunder is in the forecast for the next three days, with a shift towards Northern and Western New England in through Friday. Beware of intense rain with any of the storms. Lightning is always a worry as is the threat for brief, damaging wind.

The front that will take care of things in the humidity department is still a few days away. So we sit in the soup all the way through Saturday. While the storms on Saturday may be nasty, they should move through in the afternoon, allowing us to dodge the raindrops for the first part of the day.

Sunday is the prize winner of the weekend. Lower humidity, tons of blue sky, and slightly cooler temperatures.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar



