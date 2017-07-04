Water, Debris Shoot From Street in Worcester

Gallons of water gushed out of a broken water main in Worcester Tuesday, leaving rubble strewn across the ground and impacting traffic.

A water main break is causing water and debris to shoot from the streets of Worcester, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July.

Worcester Fire confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the break had taken place at the intersection of Grafton Street and Winter Street.

Water gushed as high as 80 feet in the air.

Exit 14 to Grafton Street from Interstate 290 was closed for some time, with Massachusetts State Police reporting a three-mile backup.

Water Main Breaks Impacts July 4 Traffic in Worcester

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area as crews worked to clean up. As of the afternoon, the crack was still visible.