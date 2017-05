A water main broke in front of the Corliss Brothers Garden Center in Ipswich, Massachusetts.

A water main break has blocked off part of Essex Road in Ipswich, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

The break happened in front of the Corliss Brothers Garden Center.

Officials are on the scene to repair the damage, but say it will likely take a while.

The road has been shut down near Drumlin Road and drivers are encouraged to take Argilla Road instead.