Man Missing in Housatonic River in Shelton Found Dead

The man who went missing on the Housatonic River in Shelton has been found dead.

The 46-year-old man was seen swimming in the water near the Sunnyside Boat Ramp around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Witnesses called 911 when he started calling out for help before going under the water, police said.

The area where the victim was seen in the water was marked as "No Swimming" and signs could be seen around the ramp. It is not clear if he was swimming or fell off of a boat.

Emergency personnel and dive teams from Shelton, Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, and Fairfield all searched the water for the missing man for about 2 and half hours.

The victim has been identified as Willard McDonald, of Stratford.







