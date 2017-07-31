High School Mourns Loss of Teen Killed in Crash

Grief counselors will be available at Watertown High School Monday after a 17-year-old student was killed in a crash in Plymouth on Saturday morning.

Dr. Bridget Carnemolla, Superintendent of Watertown Public Schools, said in a statement on Sunday, that Vincent Cammarata, 17, of Watertown died from injuries he sustained in the crash on Town Hill Road in Plymouth.

“All of us in the Watertown Public Schools community are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our Watertown students in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 29. Vincent Cammarata, or Vinny as most of us knew him, age 17, passed away from the injuries he suffered from a tragic automobile accident in Plymouth.”

Police said that there were eight male occupants in the Chevrolet Cobalt, ranging in age from 16 to 18 years old. School officials confirmed that all eight were either current or former Watertown students, four of which suffered serious injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cammarata family, Vinny’s friends, and the entire Oakville/Watertown community during this most difficult time,” said Carnemolla.

Counseling and grief support will be available for students and staff members at Watertown High School on Monday, July 31, from noon to 2 p.m. in the high school's Media Center, where members of the Student Services department will be present. Students and staff were encouraged to drop in at any point during that time.

“Vinny was highly intelligent with an engaging personality, and he was definitely filled with great potential,” said Paul Jones, principal of Watertown High School. “He was interested in Science courses, and planned to study a Science-related field in college. He will certainly be missed by all who knew him.”

Cammarata would have been a senior at Watertown High School in the fall. A funeral mass will be held for him on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Our Lady of Loreto Church in Waterbury.

“My heart aches for Vinny’s family and friends, and for all of us, really,” said Carnemolla. “We will do all that we can to support everyone who has been impacted by this tragic loss.”