Wednesday Warm-Up Giving Way to Temp Dive

Today (Wednesday): Wintry mix tapers off north, mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 40s north, near 50 south. Tonight (Wednesday Night): Scattered snow showers early, turning colder & breezy with lows near 20 north, 20s south. Tomorrow (Thursday): Chilly and windy under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s north, 30s south. (Published 56 minutes ago)

After a dreary and soggy Tuesday, it’s a Wednesday warm-up along with drier conditions. High temperatures today get close to 50 in southern New England, 40s north.

However, don’t get used to the warmth as temperatures take a swing closer to normal for January standards. Temperatures take a dive as early as overnight tonight with lows near 20 north and in the 20s south.

Mid-afternoon forecasted temperatures for 2:30PM Wednesday



Also, as temperatures decline and get closer to the freezing mark, a snow squall for Worcester-area is possible through the latter half of the evening commute, enough to reduce visibility and slow the drive home. Thursday is the start of the cool down, but we still remain dry.

Big change in temperatures from Wednesday afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. Here’s a look at those mid-afternoon forecasted temperatures for Thursday at 2:30PM



Then, it’s Friday that brings flurries back in the forecast. Friday is a day we still have our eyes on as the likelihood that we will see accumulating snowfall for the Cape & the Islands increases with each model update.

Accumulating snow is still possible for Boston and areas west towards Worcester, as a system slides up the coast and remains out to sea, but this system is still able to pump some snow and wind into Southern New England.

As far as timing, snow showers will start to pick up into the coastal regions of Connecticut, Rhode Island, along with the southern Cape and the Islands between 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. Friday and spread northeastward, into southeastern Massachusetts through the morning and afternoon, with the snow mainly concentrating along the southeastern coast of Mass. through the evening commute.

Likely the Cape and the Islands will see the most accumulating snow with this system, with 2”-4” possible. After the outer reaches of this system slides off the coast, we’re tracking another burst of cold air for the weekend with the first full weekend of 2017 into the upper 20s south, lower 20s north with overnight lows into the teens with a slight chance for spotty snow flurries both days. Next week starts off similar to the weekend, but at least it will be under plenty of sunshine as high pressure returns.