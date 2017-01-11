Weather Gets Warmer Before a Cooldown

Today (Wednesday): Rain moves offshore early, pleasant for remainder of day with highs near 50. Overnight Wednesday Night: Clouds and rain move back in, lows in the low 40s. Thursday: Mild and breezy with clouds around, highs near 50. (Published 2 hours ago)

Skies continue to clear through the afternoon.

Temperatures today will climb into the 40s and 50s throughout New England. Clouds build back in across our area this evening as yet another round of rain moves in.

We may need to watch for possible dense fog that may develop thanks to our remaining snowpack and increasing dew points. Thursday features mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers across central New England.

High temperatures break well into the 50s across most of the region with a few southern locations maxing out in the mid to upper 50s! Temperatures begin to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday as a cold front pushes across New England from Canada.

Expecting rain showers south and snow showers north before the frontal passage. Gusty northwest winds will develop late in the day. Looking ahead into Saturday, mostly sunny skies prevail earlier in the day before a quick weather system threatens to bring some snow showers to the region Saturday night.

High temperatures on Saturday won’t get out of the 30s south and 20s north. Sunny skies prevail on Sunday as high pressure builds into the region from the great lakes. Highs on Sunday will moderate slightly into the mid to upper 30s across the south and the mid to upper 20s across the north.

We will warm into the 40s by the start of the work week with unsettled weather returning as an upper-level low pivots north into the Northeast.