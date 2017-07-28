Drier Air Bringing Pleasant Temps to New England

Weather Forecast: Warm and Sunny Friday Today (Friday): Filtered sunshine and warmer. Highs in the 80s south, 70s north Overnight Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a stray Cape shower. Lows 60s south, 50s north. Saturday: Cloudy with showers south. Highs in the 70s. Sunday: Increasing sunshine, comfy. Highs near 80. (Published 2 hours ago)

High pressure is set to dominate our weather pattern this weekend, bringing drier, more comfortable air to the region.

The wedge of drier air will continue to surge southward throughout the day, which will contend with a veil of clouds racing in from New York state.

Highs today will rise comfortably into the low 80s south, with the upper 70s expected north of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border. It will be cool and a bit crisp tonight as dry air settles into much of New England, with some patchy valley fog by morning. Lows will dip into the upper 50s outside the Springfield and Boston metro areas, with the mid 60s expected elsewhere.

We dodge a bullet as a complex coastal storm misses to our south, the majority of heavy rain will affect those heading to the Cape and the Islands. The tradeoff will be thicker clouds and scattered showers, as highs Saturday struggle to reach the upper 70s.

Sunday remains one of the best beach days of this summer, as high pressure locks in mainly sunny skies and dry air in place. Highs top out in the low 70s, sunscreen is a must as you head outdoors.

Fair weather holds on through much of next week, all the details in the exclusive early warning NECN & NBC Boston 10-day forecast.