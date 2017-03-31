Well-Known Boston Philanthropist Ted Cutler Dies at 86

Well-known Boston philanthropist Ted Cutler died Thursday night at the age of 86.

Cutler, a Dorchester native and graduate of Emerson College, is a former chairman of Emerson's board of trustees, and the school's Cutler Majestic Theatre was named in his honor.

He co-chaired the $35 million drive for the new Greater Boston Food Bank Building and was created the Outside the Box summer arts festival, which has run for several years on the Boston Common.

In 2013, Boston Magazine named Cutler the 11th most influential person in Boston.

"Ted leaves behind a remarkable legacy...," Emerson President Lee Pelton said. We will miss his gracious bearing, compelling smile and, perhaps most of all, his great storytelling."

Pelton said Cutler's passion for the arts began early. He was a musician and bandleader and founded a music agency that booked legendary performers like Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand and Sammy Davis Jr. He also co-founded a successful corporate travel and convention business, an industry he worked in for many years.

In addition to his efforts to help renovate the Cutler theatre, he led a campaign to move Emerson's WERS radio station from its Back Bay location to its current Tremont Street home on the college's campus. He was inducted into the WERS Hall of Fame last year.

Cutler leaves behind two sons, a daughter and several grandchildren.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 2 at 12:45 p.m. at Temple Israel in Boston.