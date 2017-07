Lewis H. Starkey III is wanted in connection with a shooting death in Wendell, Massachusetts. He is believed to be driving a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont plate QLTMKR.

A Massachusetts man wanted for the murder of a 48-year-old woman last Wednesday was arrested Sunday.

Chicopee police said Lewis H. Starkey III was apprehended in Orange around 9:15 a.m.

Starkey is accused of killing Amanda Glover inside her Wendell home.

No other details were immediately available concerning his arrest.